Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

9 pitches, 3 Ks _ Astros twice immaculate against Rangers

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 04:53
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nine pitches, three strikeouts. Houston pitchers had two immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers.

Houston starter Luis Garcia retired the side in the second inning when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine consecutive pitches. Those were among nine strikeouts for the right-hander in his six innings.

When Phil Maton took over for Garcia on the mound to start the seventh inning, the reliever had his own immaculate inning — against the same three hitters. Maton struck out Lowe, Duran and Miller on nine pitches.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team, or each team recording one.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week