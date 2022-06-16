Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/16 03:24
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.62 to $115.31 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.66 to $118.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 10 cents to $3.89 a gallon. July heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.55 a gallon. July natural gas rose 23 cents to $7.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $6.10 to $1,819.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 47 cents to $21.42 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.16 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.14 Japanese yen from 135.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0422 from $1.0411.

Updated : 2022-06-16 06:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week