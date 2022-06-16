Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3-man crew for Astros-Rangers with ump in health protocols

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 02:28
3-man crew for Astros-Rangers with ump in health protocols

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A three-man umpiring crew worked the game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on Wednesday after umpire David Rackley was ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

“Consistent with protocols, the remainder of the crew has followed the appropriate steps, and the game will proceed under a three-umpire system,” Major League Baseball said in a statement, without elaborating.

Rackley had been scheduled to work behind home plate for the series finale, an afternoon game.

Ryan Blakeney, who had been set to work first base, was behind the plate instead. Marvin Hudson and Junior Valentine, the other two umpires on the crew, were on the bases.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 04:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing