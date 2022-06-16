Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

George Washington University to drop 'Colonials' moniker

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 01:14
George Washington University to drop 'Colonials' moniker

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University is dropping its “Colonials” moniker because “it can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies,” the school announced Wednesday.

GW will keep using “Colonials” until a new name is introduced. That is expected by the 2023-24 academic year.

“A moniker must unify our community, draw people together and serve as a source of pride,” said Grace Speights, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. “We look forward to the next steps in an inclusive process to identify a moniker that fulfills this aspiration.”

The school has used “Colonials” since 1926.

A special committee looked into the name’s history and delivered a report to the school president in March 2021.

According to an online statement from the university, a that committee determined that supporters of “Colonials” view it as referring to “those who lived in the American colonies, especially those who fought for independence and democracy,” while opponents see the term as referring to “colonizers who stole land and resources from indigenous groups, killed or exiled Native peoples and introduced slavery into the colonies.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 02:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing