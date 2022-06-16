Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt

By Associated Press
2022/06/16 00:41
Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

Four homes were on fire and three people were taken to hospitals: a 74-year-old man in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in critical condition, Adams said. The fire is under investigation, she said.

Updated : 2022-06-16 02:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan quarantine hotel guests can go home on 4th day if conditions met
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing
Lawmaker warns Taiwan's missiles can hit Beijing