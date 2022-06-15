Alexa
Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle, Medvedev wins opener

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 23:07
HALLE, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Ugo Humbert was eliminated from the Halle Open in the second round after losing to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced. He will next play either Mackenzie McDonald or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2. The Russian will next play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.

Medvedev, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, is bidding for his first title of the year.

Also, Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the second round. The Spaniard will next play either second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Australian wild-card entry Nick Kyrgios.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-16 00:51 GMT+08:00

