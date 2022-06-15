NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 3 15 13 8 Chicago 4 1 3 15 12 8 Portland 3 1 4 13 15 7 ANGEL CITY FC 4 3 1 13 7 8 Houston 3 2 3 12 11 7 OL Reign 2 2 4 10 6 6 Gotham FC 3 3 0 9 5 6 Washington 1 3 5 8 8 10 Louisville 2 4 2 8 8 12 Kansas City 2 4 2 8 6 11 Orlando 2 4 2 8 9 18 North Carolina 2 3 1 7 9 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, June 7

Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie

Wednesday, June 8

Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 1, tie

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Portland 4, Houston 0

Friday, June 17

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.