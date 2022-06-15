Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 45 16 .738 _ _ 9-1 W-5 27-7 18-9
Toronto 36 25 .590 9 _ 6-4 L-1 19-11 17-14
Tampa Bay 35 26 .574 10 _ 5-5 L-1 21-13 14-13
Boston 33 29 .532 12½ _ 8-2 W-2 14-14 19-15
Baltimore 27 36 .429 19 5-5 W-1 15-15 12-21
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 36 28 .563 _ _ 5-5 L-1 20-14 16-14
Cleveland 30 27 .526 ½ 7-3 W-2 16-10 14-17
Chicago 29 31 .483 5 3 6-4 W-2 13-17 16-14
Detroit 24 37 .393 10½ 3-7 L-3 16-19 8-18
Kansas City 20 41 .328 14½ 12½ 3-7 L-4 12-21 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 38 24 .613 _ _ 4-6 W-1 16-10 22-14
Texas 29 32 .475 5-5 L-1 14-17 15-15
Los Angeles 29 34 .460 2-8 L-2 17-18 12-16
Seattle 28 34 .452 10 5 5-5 W-1 14-13 14-21
Oakland 21 42 .333 17½ 12½ 1-9 L-2 7-23 14-19

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 41 22 .651 _ _ 6-4 W-2 20-8 21-14
Atlanta 36 27 .571 5 _ 10-0 W-13 20-14 16-13
Philadelphia 31 31 .500 8-2 L-1 18-17 13-14
Miami 28 32 .467 11½ 7-3 W-1 15-14 13-18
Washington 23 41 .359 18½ 13½ 4-6 L-3 11-21 12-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 37 27 .578 _ _ 6-4 W-3 21-12 16-15
Milwaukee 34 29 .540 2 1-9 L-1 15-12 19-17
Pittsburgh 24 37 .393 11½ 11 1-9 L-9 13-17 11-20
Chicago 23 38 .377 12½ 12 1-9 L-8 11-22 12-16
Cincinnati 23 39 .371 13 12½ 5-5 W-3 12-17 11-22
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 38 23 .623 _ _ 4-6 W-1 18-10 20-13
San Diego 39 24 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-2 17-13 22-11
San Francisco 35 26 .574 3 _ 7-3 W-5 19-13 16-13
Arizona 29 35 .453 10½ 3-7 L-2 14-18 15-17
Colorado 27 35 .435 11½ 4-6 L-1 16-17 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-16 00:47 GMT+08:00

