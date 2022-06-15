Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 9 4 .692 ½
Washington 10 6 .625 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 9 .357 5
Indiana 4 12 .250 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846
Seattle 9 5 .643
Dallas 6 7 .462 5
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6
Phoenix 5 9 .357
Minnesota 3 12 .200 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle 81, Minnesota 79

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2022-06-16 00:46 GMT+08:00

