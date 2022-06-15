WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Indiana
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Dallas
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Phoenix
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|9
___
Washington 83, Phoenix 65
Seattle 81, Minnesota 79
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.