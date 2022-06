Wednesday At Tennis Club Gaiba Gaiba, Italy Purse: €115,000 Surface: Grass GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Arantxa Rus (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Harmony Tan, France, def. Lucia Bronzetti (3), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.