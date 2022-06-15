Plum rain season in Taiwan coming to an end on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —This year’s plum rain season is finally coming to an end on Friday (June 17), according to a weather forecast.

Central Weather Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that Thursday’s (June 16) weather will still be affected by the plum rain front, but the rain will be lighter than Wednesday’s, CNA reported. However, there are still chances of heavy rain in northern Taiwan and the mountainous areas in the east and south.

The meteorologist warned of high temperatures possibly reaching over 36 degrees Celsius in southern Taiwan on Thursday.

From Friday, the front will begin to move northward, while the high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean will begin to strengthen. There will still be some humidity in the atmosphere from Friday to Sunday (June 19), causing sporadic rain showers in southern Taiwan. The weather will be hot across Taiwan during those three days, he added.

The humidity will decrease on Monday and Tuesday (June 20 and 21), and there will be little rainfall with high temperatures in the north possibly reaching 33 or 34 degrees, Huang said.

After the front moves away on Friday, which signals the end of the plum rain season, Taiwan’s weather will become dry and get hotter and hotter, he added.