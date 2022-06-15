Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2022 is set to experience a significant growth rate with key players – Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific

Quadintel published a new report on the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The interventional cardiology devices market is a multi-billion-dollar market which includes, but is not limited to, drug-eluting stents, catheters, bare-metal stents, guidewires, and percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty. The intervention cardiology devices market provides treatment for a range of cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and heart valve disease.

The global interventional cardiology devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.04% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach a value of USD 15.43 Bn by 2023.

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, along with the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the interventional cardiology devices market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, the drug-eluting stents segment contributed the highest revenue in 2018, by replacing the bare-metal stents market, owing to major technological advancements. The segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.71% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach USD 6.71 Bn by 2023. Catheters being the major medium of interventional cardiology procedures, its segment holds a market share of ~27%. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (7.02%) during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America accounted for ~38% of the total revenue of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific (~27%). The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (6.94%) during the forecast period, followed by Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, expanding at CAGRs of 6.54% and 6.29% respectively. Most of Asia-Pacifics growth is estimated to come from China, Japan, and India due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising number of diabetic patients.

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen

Teleflex Incorporated

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

