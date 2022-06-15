US Packaged Dry Rice Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Application till 2030 with Key Players -Mars, McCormick & Company, Ebro Foods

Quadintel published a new report on the US Packaged Dry Rice Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

An increase in rice consumption by the majority of the population has led to a higher demand for packaged dry rice in the United States. Increasing health awareness, improved agricultural practices, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

The US packaged dry rice market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%, and will reach a value of USD 11.5 Bn by 2024.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Segmentation based on product type:

The white rice segment holds the largest market share because of the higher preference for it among consumers in the US. This is because it can be preserved easily and has a longer shelf life than brown rice. Despite the lower nutrition content, white rice is more popular among consumers because it is softer and tastier, easy to digest, and takes less time to cook. The brown rice segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher rate than the white rice segment during the forecasted period.

Segmentation based on distribution channel:

The supermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to expand during the forecast period. Supermarkets allow consumers to view and compare products from various brands. This makes it convenient and saves time for consumers, while allowing them to choose the item that is best suited to their requirements. The convenient stores segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. These stores have extended hours of operation, convenient locations, and stocks of popular brands, which attract and serve a large customer base.

Companies covered:

Mars, Inc.

McCormick & Company

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Riceland Foods, Inc.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Farmers Rice Cooperative

The Sun Valley Rice Company, LLC

American Commodity Company, LLC

California Family Foods

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

