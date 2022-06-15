Liquid Packaging Market 2022 : Research Consumption and Future Demand 2030 | Berry Global, Amcor, Constantia Flexibles

Quadintel published a new report on the Liquid Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The Global Liquid Packaging Market size was US$ 341.1 billion in 2021. The Global Liquid Packaging Market is forecast to grow to US$ 468.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-market/QI038
Liquid packaging is suitable for packaging liquid content and increasing its shelf life. Packaging plays an essential role in shipping liquid products without the concerns of pollution, physical damage, and sunlight, thereby making transportation and storage easier. Paperboard, glass, cans, cartons, PET bottles, and plastics are widely used to pack liquid products, such as carbonated drinks, water, alcohol, dairy products, beverages, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
The global liquid packaging market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate due to the surging demand for food & beverages globally. In addition, the rapidly growing e-commerce sector will contribute to the growth of the global liquid packaging market.
The extensive applications of liquid packaging materials in the personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries will also drive the global liquid packaging market forward. Furthermore, the growing population and increasing employment rate will also benefit the global liquid packaging industry.
Stringent government policies aiming at promoting the use of disposal and recycled plastics may limit the growth of the global liquid packaging market. On the contrary, growing initiatives towards sustainability will be opportunistic for the companies to develop solutions.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The stringent lockdown measures imposed by the governments hampered the tourism industry. As a result, it negatively affected manufacturing activities. However, the demand for frozen food products and packed food and beverages increased abruptly, which upsurged the demand for effective liquid packaging. The COVID-19 epidemic triggered the demand for liquid detergents, sanitizers, and hand washes. As a result, it had a positive impact on the global liquid packaging market.
Request Sample Report for Liquid Packaging Market: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the liquid packaging market, owing to the presence of established fast-food culture in the region. In addition, the growing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medications will contribute to the growth of the market. The region is witnessing rising demand for sports drinks and non-alcoholic energy drinks, which is expected to escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent brands, such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever Group, L’Oral, and Procter & Gamble Co. will be a significant contributor to the growth of the global liquid packaging market.
Competitors in the Market
Berry Global
Amcor Limited
Constantia Flexibles
Goglio S.p.A.
Gerresheimer AG
MONDI Plc
Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
ProAmpac
Sealed Air Corporation
SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.
Smurfit Kappa
Tetra Laval
Sonoco Pro
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-market/QI038
The global liquid packaging market segmentation focuses on Materials, Packaging Format, Technology, End-Users, and Region.
By Materials Outlook
Paperboard
Plastics
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Others
Glass
Metal
Others
By Packaging Format Outlook
Flexible
Films
Stand-up Pouches
Bag-in-box
Rigid
Carton
Paperboards
Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)
By Technology Outlook
Aseptic Liquid Packaging
Blow Molding
Form Fill Seal
By End-Users Outlook
Food & Beverage
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Household Care
Industrial
Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-market/QI038
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/