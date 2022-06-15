Liquid Hand Soap Market 2022 : Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2030 | Kao Chemicals, Lion, Bluemoon Bodycare

Quadintel published a new report on the Liquid Hand Soap Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global liquid hand soap market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global liquid hand soap market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is forecast to drive the growth of the global liquid hand soap market. In addition, liquid hand soap is more preferred as it moisturizes the skin and declines the chances of bacteria spread. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global liquid hand soap market.
The rising demand for plant-based products will offer ample growth opportunities for the liquid hand soap market. In addition, a growing number of innovations, including herbal and foam-based soaps, will escalate the market growth.
In addition, the availability of a wide range of soothing fragrances is anticipated to surge the demand for liquid hand soaps. The growing urban population and rising awareness about frequent handwashing to prevent disease will propel the market forward.
Interactive commercials promoting the use of liquid hand soaps and the contribution of the e-commerce sector will benefit the market during the forecast period.
On the contrary, the high cost of liquid soap compared to regular soap bars may limit the growth of the global market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for liquid hand soaps. COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a global health emergency, which increased the demand for hand wash and other things. People began using handwashes even more in order to prevent themselves from the spread of this deadly virus. Thus, the global liquid hand soap market witnessed potential scope due to the pandemic. Furthermore, interactive commercials and doctor suggestions to use sanitizers and handwash frequently further surged the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global liquid hand soap market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to hygiene. In addition, stringent laws related to personal hygiene in healthcare will propel the market forward.
Asia-Pacific liquid hand soap market is forecast to grow rapidly due to the presence of key manufacturers, such as Lion Corporation, Kao Chemicals, Godrej Consumer Products, and others in the region. Furthermore, the awareness related to healthy hygiene is increasing in the region. As a result, it will benefit the regional market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Kao Chemicals
Lion Corporation
Bluemoon Bodycare
Godrej Consumer Products
New Avon Llc
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
ITC Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Unilever Group
Medline Industries Inc.
Chattem
Shanghai Jahwan Corporation
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Beijing Lvsan
Henkel
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global liquid hand soap market segmentation focuses on Nature, Distribution channel, End-User, and Region.
Based on Nature
Organic
Conventional
Natural
Based on Distribution Channel
Online
Supermarkets & Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Others
Based on End-User
Commercial
Residential
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
