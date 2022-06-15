Leak Detection And Repair Market 2022 : Global Industry Growth and Forecast Report 2030 | Aeris Technologies, IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center

Quadintel published a new report on the Leak Detection And Repair Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global leak detection and repair market was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global leak detection and repair market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The oil and gas industry primarily employs gas leak detection systems to detect leaks on drilling platforms, pipelines, trailers, and tanker vessels. Thus, the wide applications of leak detection and repair systems are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

Many countries are focusing on expanding oil and gas pipeline networks, which will surge the demand for leak detection technology. Moreover, it is the most cost-effective mode of transportation, which will contribute to the growth of the global leak detection and repair market.

Growing concerns over the emission of harmful greenhouse gases like methane and stringent government rules will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the surging demand for UAV-based detectors in order to navigate dangerous areas will drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global leak detection and repair market. It is due to the slowdown in supply chains and disruptions in manufacturing processes globally.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the leak detection and repair market. It is owing to the stringent government regulations and norms in the region. The United States’ pipeline leak detection regulation necessitates the installation of a leak detection system on hazardous liquid pipelines. As the oil and gas industry expands, the demand for leak detection and repair systems will also surge in the United States.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly. The rising demand for oil and oil products in Asia-Pacific countries will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the growing production of natural gas and stringent government regulations in the region will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global leak detection and repair market segmentation focuses on Components, Product, Technology, and Region.

Component Outlook

Equipment

Services

Product Outlook

Handheld Gas Detectors

UAV-Based Detectors

Vehicle-based Detectors

Manned Aircraft Detectors

Technology Outlook

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)

Laser Absorption Spectroscopy

Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring

Acoustic Leak Detection

Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Leak Detection And Repair Market?

• Which factors are influencing Leak Detection And Repair Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Leak Detection And Repair Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Leak Detection And Repair Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Leak Detection And Repair Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

