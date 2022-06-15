Leak Detection And Repair Market 2022 : Global Industry Growth and Forecast Report 2030 | Aeris Technologies, IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center

Quadintel published a new report on the Leak Detection And Repair Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global leak detection and repair market was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global leak detection and repair market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The oil and gas industry primarily employs gas leak detection systems to detect leaks on drilling platforms, pipelines, trailers, and tanker vessels. Thus, the wide applications of leak detection and repair systems are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.
Many countries are focusing on expanding oil and gas pipeline networks, which will surge the demand for leak detection technology. Moreover, it is the most cost-effective mode of transportation, which will contribute to the growth of the global leak detection and repair market.
Growing concerns over the emission of harmful greenhouse gases like methane and stringent government rules will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the surging demand for UAV-based detectors in order to navigate dangerous areas will drive the market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global leak detection and repair market. It is due to the slowdown in supply chains and disruptions in manufacturing processes globally.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the leak detection and repair market. It is owing to the stringent government regulations and norms in the region. The United States’ pipeline leak detection regulation necessitates the installation of a leak detection system on hazardous liquid pipelines. As the oil and gas industry expands, the demand for leak detection and repair systems will also surge in the United States.
Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly. The rising demand for oil and oil products in Asia-Pacific countries will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the growing production of natural gas and stringent government regulations in the region will contribute to the growth of the market.
Competitors in the Market
Aeris Technologies, Inc.
IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center
Bridger Photonics, Inc.
LI-COR, Inc.
Duke University
Colorado State University
Palo Alto Research Center
Maxion Technologies, Inc.
Rebellion Photonics
Physical Sciences, Inc.
Avitas Systems
PrecisionHawk
SeekOps, Inc.
Advisian
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
Gas Ops Leak Detectives, LLC (G.O.L.D. LLC).
Guideware Systems, LLC.
Summit Inspections Services, Inc.
GHD, Inc.
ERM Group, Inc.
AECOM
Guardian Compliance
ABB Ltd.
Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.
Heath Consultants
ENCOS, Inc.
Team Inc.
VelocityEHS
Picarro Inc.
Microdrones GmbH
Boreal Laser Inc.
Kairos Aerospace
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global leak detection and repair market segmentation focuses on Components, Product, Technology, and Region.
Component Outlook
Equipment
Services
Product Outlook
Handheld Gas Detectors
UAV-Based Detectors
Vehicle-based Detectors
Manned Aircraft Detectors
Technology Outlook
Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer
Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)
Laser Absorption Spectroscopy
Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring
Acoustic Leak Detection
Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
