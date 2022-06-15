Lateral Flow Assay Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 : Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Lateral Flow Assay Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global lateral flow assay market size was US$ 8,488 million in 2021. The global lateral flow assay market is forecast to grow to US$ 13,411 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing technological advancements will propel the lateral flow assay market forward.

Growing initiatives from governments are forecast to surge the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.

Point-of-care diagnostics is gaining widespread acceptance among patients throughout the world. This has made the testing procedure go excellent and with relative ease and the findings being delivered in a reasonable amount of time. In addition, the shortage of qualified professionals has prompted the demand to implement point-of-care diagnostic testing. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.

The growing geriatric population and technological advancements will boost the growth of the global lateral flow assay market. Abbott Laboratories unveiled PanBio COVID-19 immunochromatographic test in September 2020. The technology helped detect of Sars-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global lateral flow assay market. The demand for virus detection increased rapidly. The demand for point-of-care tests increased due to the growing prevalence of the disease. Moreover, technological advancements also grew steeply due to the pandemic. All of this has significantly contributed to the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to lead to a global lateral flow assay market with the highest market share. It is due to the high healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest pace. China is home to one of the most important healthcare sectors. Furthermore, technological developments, rising infectious disorders, and growing R&D spending will contribute to the growth of the market. Tuberculosis is the main cause of infectious illness death among people in China. World Health Organization estimates that around 8,33,000 patients were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2019. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Siemens AG

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Merck KGaA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global lateral flow assay market segmentation focuses on Product, Technique, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product

Lateral Flow Readers

Kits and Reagents

By Technique

Sandwich Assay

Competitive Assay

Multiplex Assay

By Application

Clinical Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Influenza Testing

Tuberculosis

D-Dimer Testing

Other Clinical Testing

Drug Abuse Testing

Other Application

By End-User

Home Care

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

