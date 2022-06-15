Lateral Flow Assay Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 : Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Lateral Flow Assay Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global lateral flow assay market size was US$ 8,488 million in 2021. The global lateral flow assay market is forecast to grow to US$ 13,411 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing technological advancements will propel the lateral flow assay market forward.
Growing initiatives from governments are forecast to surge the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.
Point-of-care diagnostics is gaining widespread acceptance among patients throughout the world. This has made the testing procedure go excellent and with relative ease and the findings being delivered in a reasonable amount of time. In addition, the shortage of qualified professionals has prompted the demand to implement point-of-care diagnostic testing. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.
The growing geriatric population and technological advancements will boost the growth of the global lateral flow assay market. Abbott Laboratories unveiled PanBio COVID-19 immunochromatographic test in September 2020. The technology helped detect of Sars-CoV-2 virus.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global lateral flow assay market. The demand for virus detection increased rapidly. The demand for point-of-care tests increased due to the growing prevalence of the disease. Moreover, technological advancements also grew steeply due to the pandemic. All of this has significantly contributed to the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.
Regional Analysis
North America is estimated to lead to a global lateral flow assay market with the highest market share. It is due to the high healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest pace. China is home to one of the most important healthcare sectors. Furthermore, technological developments, rising infectious disorders, and growing R&D spending will contribute to the growth of the market. Tuberculosis is the main cause of infectious illness death among people in China. World Health Organization estimates that around 8,33,000 patients were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2019. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the market.
Competitors in the Market
Abbott Laboratories
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd
Danaher Corporation
Siemens AG
bioMrieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Quidel Corporation
Merck KGaA
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global lateral flow assay market segmentation focuses on Product, Technique, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Product
Lateral Flow Readers
Kits and Reagents
By Technique
Sandwich Assay
Competitive Assay
Multiplex Assay
By Application
Clinical Testing
Pregnancy Testing
Influenza Testing
Tuberculosis
D-Dimer Testing
Other Clinical Testing
Drug Abuse Testing
Other Application
By End-User
Home Care
Hospitals and Clinics
Other End Users
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
