Laser Processing Market [PROFIT] 2022 Growth, Trend Analysis and Future Opportunities to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Laser Processing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global laser processing market size was US$ 5242.2 million in 2021. The global laser processing market is forecast to grow to US$ 9226.87 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Laser processing technology uses laser beam generated to perform various tasks such as laser welding, cutting, surface modification, laser marking, micro-processing, and drilling. The wide application of laser processing devices will drive the market forward. In addition, the benefits of laser processing, such as high precision and lesser chances of material damage, will drive the market forward.

The rising demand for high-quality laser machines will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, a growing number of technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the laser processing market.

Other factors driving the growth of the market are the rising use of disc lasers and the increasing demand for mobile electronic devices and autos. Furthermore, green laser devices are forecast to gain significant traction over the coming years.

The shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the laser processing market. On the contrary, growing automation across the manufacturing sector will provide promising growth prospects for the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Many businesses have witnessed abrupt changes in the previous years, all due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a decline in metals manufacturing and construction activities hampered the growth of the laser processing markets, as they are among the largest end-users of copper, aluminum, and steel. Thus, it also reduced the demand for laser processing devices.

Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions have been other factors obstructing the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shortage of laborers, the manufacturers of laser processing devices stopped the operations. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global laser processing market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific laser processing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market owing to the strong foothold of the automotive, aerospace, and machine tools industry. In addition, high population density, rising R&D investments in technology, and rapidly growing manufacturing and electronics sectors will drive the laser processing market forward. Further, large-scale investments by the government of India and China in smart grids will escalate the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Coherent

Trumpf

Hans Laser

IPG Photonics

Jenoptik

Lumentum

Gravotech

LaserStar

Lumibird

Epilog Laser

Alltec

Alpha Nov Lase

Amada Co., Ltd

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent, Inc.

Eurolaser GmbH

Hans Laser Technology Co. Ltd

Epilog Laser, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global laser processing market segmentation focuses on Product, Process, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Gas Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

By Process Outlook

Material Processing

Marking & Engraving

Micro-Processing

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tools

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

