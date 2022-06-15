Laser Processing Market [PROFIT] 2022 Growth, Trend Analysis and Future Opportunities to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Laser Processing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global laser processing market size was US$ 5242.2 million in 2021. The global laser processing market is forecast to grow to US$ 9226.87 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Laser processing technology uses laser beam generated to perform various tasks such as laser welding, cutting, surface modification, laser marking, micro-processing, and drilling. The wide application of laser processing devices will drive the market forward. In addition, the benefits of laser processing, such as high precision and lesser chances of material damage, will drive the market forward.
The rising demand for high-quality laser machines will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, a growing number of technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the laser processing market.
Other factors driving the growth of the market are the rising use of disc lasers and the increasing demand for mobile electronic devices and autos. Furthermore, green laser devices are forecast to gain significant traction over the coming years.
The shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the laser processing market. On the contrary, growing automation across the manufacturing sector will provide promising growth prospects for the industry.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Many businesses have witnessed abrupt changes in the previous years, all due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a decline in metals manufacturing and construction activities hampered the growth of the laser processing markets, as they are among the largest end-users of copper, aluminum, and steel. Thus, it also reduced the demand for laser processing devices.
Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions have been other factors obstructing the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shortage of laborers, the manufacturers of laser processing devices stopped the operations. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global laser processing market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific laser processing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market owing to the strong foothold of the automotive, aerospace, and machine tools industry. In addition, high population density, rising R&D investments in technology, and rapidly growing manufacturing and electronics sectors will drive the laser processing market forward. Further, large-scale investments by the government of India and China in smart grids will escalate the growth of the market.
Competitors in the Market
Coherent
Trumpf
Hans Laser
IPG Photonics
Jenoptik
Lumentum
Gravotech
LaserStar
Lumibird
Epilog Laser
Alltec
Alpha Nov Lase
Amada Co., Ltd
Bystronic Laser AG
Coherent, Inc.
Eurolaser GmbH
Hans Laser Technology Co. Ltd
Epilog Laser, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global laser processing market segmentation focuses on Product, Process, Application, and Region.
By Product Outlook
Gas Lasers
Solid-State Lasers
Fiber Lasers
By Process Outlook
Material Processing
Marking & Engraving
Micro-Processing
By Application Outlook
Automotive
Aerospace
Machine Tools
Electronics & Microelectronics
Medical
Packaging
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
