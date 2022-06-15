Land Survey Equipment Market [NEWS] 2022 Industry Outlook, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Land Survey Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global land survey equipment market size was US$ 6,211.7 million in 2021. The global land survey equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 10112.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The land survey equipment market products include 3D laser/laser scanners, GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, unmanned aerial vehicles, and levels. These systems are used in various industries, such as construction, disaster management, mining, oil & gas, volumetric calculations, agriculture, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
Growing construction activities and rising urbanization will drive the land survey equipment market forward. In addition, rising investments in smart city projects will contribute to the growth of the global land survey equipment market. For instance, the government of India shortlisted around 100 cities to transform them into smart cities in the coming years.
The growing population and the rising demand for water, energy, sanitation, and other necessities will escalate the demand for proper management, thereby boosting the growth of the land survey equipment market.
Land survey equipment offers high accuracy and also saves the time of the users. Thus, the benefits associated with the equipment will escalate the growth of the overall land survey equipment market.
Drones are gaining significant traction across various industrial verticals. Thus, it will also contribute to the growth of the land survey equipment market.
Lack of skilled laborers may restrict the growth of the global land survey equipment market. On the contrary, upgrades in data management systems are expected to drive the industry forward. Data management has become one of the important necessities to record and compile the data and use it later. Similarly, data from the survey of lands can be used later for inspection. Thus, it will benefit the overall land survey equipment market during the study period.
Regional Analysis
Due to growing urbanization and industrialization, the Asia-Pacific land survey equipment market is forecast to grow at the highest rate. It is due to the growing impact of China and rising urban areas in the country. Furthermore, growing investments in smart city projects in India will escalate the growth of the market. In India, the adoption of advanced technology is increasing at a rapid pace. For instance, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) announced the installation of the GNSS system in 21 airports in 2020 due to difficulties in landing and takeoff for aircraft during poor weather conditions. Thus, such advancements will also upsurge the demand for the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the land survey equipment market. Due to the pandemic, the maximum number of construction projects were either postponed or canceled. Thus, it restricted the growth of the global land survey equipment market.
Competitors in the Market
Hexagon
Hi-Target
Hudaco Industries Limited
Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)
Stonex
Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global land survey equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, Industry, Application, and Region.
By Product Outlook
GNSS
Total Station & Theodolites
Levels
3D Laser / Laser Scanners
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Others
By Industry Outlook
Construction
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Mining
Disaster Management
Others
By Application Outlook
Inspection & Monitoring
Volumetric Calculations
Layout Points
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
