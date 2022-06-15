Industrial Sodium Chloride Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 Top Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Sodium Chloride Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global industrial sodium chloride market size was US$ 28.8 billion in 2021. The global industrial sodium chloride market is forecast to grow to US$ 37.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Sodium chloride finds its applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, oil fields, water treatment, etc. Thus, the increasing use of sodium chloride is likely to boost the growth of the global industrial sodium chloride market during the study period. In addition, increasing demand for soda ash, chlorine, and caustic soda will propel the market forward during the study period.

Industrial sodium chloride is in high demand in cold regions because it is considered the cost-efficient raw material for de-icing snow. In addition, it is also used to develop high-end alkali products. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global industrial sodium chloride market.

The increasing awareness about the physical and chemical qualities of industrial sodium chloride is forecast to drive the market. Industrial sodium chloride is gaining high traction in the food and beverage industry. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

Growing industrialization and rising population will boost the growth of the industrial sodium chloride market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coronavirus outbreak has negatively influenced the industrial sodium chloride market. In severely impacted areas, the federal government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown. As a result, it disrupted the industry’s supply and demand chain. Many end-use sectors ceased operations as a result of COVID-19. The market may begin to recover once the government bodies lift lockdown and other restrictions.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific industrial sodium chloride market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the presence of a high population. In addition, the governments in these countries are working on increasing industrialization. As a result, it will benefit the overall industrial sodium chloride market. In addition, the high healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiatives are forecast to benefit the Asia-Pacific industrial sodium chloride market. North America is likely to see a significant increase in demand for industrial sodium chloride. The increased use of industrial sodium chloride as a deicing agent is a major contributor to the region’s growth.

Competitors in the Market

Tata Chemicals Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Dampier Salt Ltd.

Salinen Austria AG

China National Salt Industry Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

Swiss Salt Works AG

Cheetham Salt Limited

The Dow Chemical Company.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial sodium chloride market segmentation focuses on Product, Applications, and Region.

Based on product

Seawater Solution

Rock Mines Solution

Brine Solution

Based on applications

Oil Field

Pharmaceutical

Water Treatment

Textile

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

