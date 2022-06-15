Industrial Sodium Chloride Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 Top Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Sodium Chloride Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global industrial sodium chloride market size was US$ 28.8 billion in 2021. The global industrial sodium chloride market is forecast to grow to US$ 37.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Industrial Sodium Chloride Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
Factors Influencing the Market
Sodium chloride finds its applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, oil fields, water treatment, etc. Thus, the increasing use of sodium chloride is likely to boost the growth of the global industrial sodium chloride market during the study period. In addition, increasing demand for soda ash, chlorine, and caustic soda will propel the market forward during the study period.
Industrial sodium chloride is in high demand in cold regions because it is considered the cost-efficient raw material for de-icing snow. In addition, it is also used to develop high-end alkali products. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global industrial sodium chloride market.
The increasing awareness about the physical and chemical qualities of industrial sodium chloride is forecast to drive the market. Industrial sodium chloride is gaining high traction in the food and beverage industry. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.
Growing industrialization and rising population will boost the growth of the industrial sodium chloride market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The coronavirus outbreak has negatively influenced the industrial sodium chloride market. In severely impacted areas, the federal government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown. As a result, it disrupted the industry’s supply and demand chain. Many end-use sectors ceased operations as a result of COVID-19. The market may begin to recover once the government bodies lift lockdown and other restrictions.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific industrial sodium chloride market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the presence of a high population. In addition, the governments in these countries are working on increasing industrialization. As a result, it will benefit the overall industrial sodium chloride market. In addition, the high healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiatives are forecast to benefit the Asia-Pacific industrial sodium chloride market. North America is likely to see a significant increase in demand for industrial sodium chloride. The increased use of industrial sodium chloride as a deicing agent is a major contributor to the region’s growth.
Competitors in the Market
Tata Chemicals Limited
Cargill Incorporated
Dampier Salt Ltd.
Salinen Austria AG
China National Salt Industry Corporation
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Wacker Chemie AG
Swiss Salt Works AG
Cheetham Salt Limited
The Dow Chemical Company.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global industrial sodium chloride market segmentation focuses on Product, Applications, and Region.
Based on product
Seawater Solution
Rock Mines Solution
Brine Solution
Based on applications
Oil Field
Pharmaceutical
Water Treatment
Textile
Chemical Industry
Agriculture
Based on region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
