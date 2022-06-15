Industrial Sensors Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022 Industry Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Sensors Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global industrial sensors market was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial sensors market is forecast to grow to US$ 44.10 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The global industrial sensors market was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial sensors market is forecast to grow to US$ 44.10 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing adoption of automated systems across all industrial verticals will drive the industrial sensors market forward.
Rising industrialization and favorable policies by governments, such as “Make in India” and “Made in China 2025,” will upsurge the demand for industrial sensors during the forecast period.
Apart from this, wireless sensors and industrial robots are gaining significant traction. Thus, it will also contribute to the global industrial sensors market growth during the study period.
The wide applications of industrial sensors in the manufacturing of semiconductors, automotive, defense equipment, and aerospace will escalate the market growth. In addition, increasing penetration of remote sensing and the growing trend of smart factories will drive the global industrial sensors market forward.
The surging adoption of wearables in industries will also benefit the market. Moreover, the fact that industrial sensors ensure better communication and establish precise coordination between the factories will amplify the growth of the overall market.
The high cost of operations may limit the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
Based on region, the Asia-Pacific industrial sensors market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. It is due to the rising industrialization in emerging economies like China and India. In addition, the growing automotive and consumer electronics industry will contribute to the growth of the market.
South Korea is home to some of the prominent industry players in the automotive industry, such as Kia, Hyundai, and Renault. Growing investments in industrial automation sector will also contribute to market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for automation across all industrial verticals. Industrial robots gained significant popularity. In addition, the pandemic has emphasized the exponential significance of automated technology. As a result, it will benefit the industrial sensors market in the coming years. However, the industrial sensors market witnessed significant losses due to manufacturing disruptions. In addition, import-export restrictions also hampered the growth of the global industrial sensors market.
Competitors in the Market
Texas Instruments Incorporated
TE Connectivity Inc.
Omega Engineering Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Siemens AG
STMicroelectronics Inc.
AMS AG
NXP Semiconductors NV
First Sensor AG
Bosch Sensortec GmbH
Sick AG
ABB Limited
Omron Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global industrial sensors market segmentation focuses on Sensor, Type, End-User, and Region.
By Sensor Type:
Pressure Sensors
Position Sensors
Level Sensors
Gas Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Image Sensors
Humidity & Moisture Sensors
Flow Sensors
Force Sensors
By Type:
Contact
Non-contact
By End-user Industry:
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Manufacturing
Mining
Energy & Power
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Industrial Sensors Market ?
• Which factors are influencing Industrial Sensors Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Industrial Sensors Market ?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining Industrial Sensors Market ?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Industrial Sensors Market ?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
