Industrial Salts Market [BENEFITS] 2022 Research by Top Industry Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Salts Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global industrial salts market was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial salts market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Industrial Salts Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
Factors Influencing the Market
The wide applications of industrial salts in the oil & gas industry, water treatment, agriculture, and chemical processing industry will fuel the growth of the industrial salts market.
The availability of large water bodies such as sea and ocean with high saline content will benefit the industrial salts market.
Commercial and residential water-softening units use a lot of salt to remove the calcium and magnesium ions that cause hardness. In addition, the formation of a film of alkaline deposits in industrial and household equipment and pipes will upsurge the demand for industrial salts for treatment. Furthermore, the use of salt in wastewater treatment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Growing population and rising water demands will drive the industrial salts industry forward.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific industrial salts market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the rising industrialization in the countries like China, India, and Japan.
In countries with heavy snowfall, industrial salts are widely used for de-icing and clearing roadways. The de-icing property of industrial salts also helps to postpone the reformation of ice for a period of time.
The applications of industrial salts in water treatment plants to soften the water are likely to propel the regional market forward. Many water treatment projects are being built in countries such as India and China, which is likely to help stimulate the growth of industrial salts over the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the industrial salts market. Industrial salts are highly used in the production of chemicals like chlorine and caustic soda. Because of the pandemic scenario, chemical manufacturing units had to shut their doors temporarily to abide by the government-imposed lockdown. It declined the demand for raw materials used in chemical processing. Furthermore, industrial salts are used in the production of paper. The halt on manufacturing activities ultimately altered the outlook of the entire industrial salts market.
Competitors in the Market
K+S Group
Tata Chemicals Limited
Rio Tinto Plc.
Compass Minerals
Cargill Inc.
INEOS Enterprises
China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
Morton Salt
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Delmon Salt Factory
Donald Brown Group
AkzoNobel N.V.
Exportadora De Sal SA
European Salt Company
ZOUTMAN Industries
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global industrial salts market segmentation focuses on Source, Product, Application, and Region.
By Source
Brine
Salt Mine
By Product
Rock Salt
Salt in Brine
Solar Salt
Vacuum Pan Salt
By Application
Chemical Processing
De-icing,
Oil & Gas
Water Treatment
Agriculture
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
