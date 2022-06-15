Industrial Motors Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 Business Advancements and Top Vendor Landscape till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Motors Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global industrial motors market size was US$ 59.6 billion in 2021. The global industrial motors market is forecast to grow to US$ 119.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Industrial Motors Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
Factors Influencing the Market
Motors are the necessary component of industrial production. The cost-efficiency of industrial motors is forecast to drive the market forward. In addition, energy-saving motors and intelligent drives are forecast to gain significant traction in the coming years, thereby propelling the overall market growth.
Rising focus on industry 4.0 and industrial automation will propel the industrial motors market forward.
The development of high power to weight ratio electric motors is expected to gain significant prominence during the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for IE4 efficiency and low voltage motors is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market.
Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry may limit the growth of the industrial motors market.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global industrial motors market. It is due to the rapid transformation of the industrial sectors in the region. The adoption of industrial motors is forecast to increase steadily in China due to smart manufacturing initiatives. In addition, automakers have been expanding exponentially in China. As a result, it will benefit the global industrial motors market. For instance, Mercedes-Benz announced to build smart electric cars in collaboration with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in Jan 2020. Thus, such initiatives will propel the regional industrial motors market forward. India is also expected to be one of the largest contributors in the market during the forecast period. It is owing to the growing expansion of prominent industry players in the country. For instance, Henkel Adhesives Technologies built its new EUR 50 million production facility in Kurk Kumbh, in India, in 2020. This initiative aimed to cater to the growing demand for high-performance adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products. Thus, the growing industrialization will upsurge the demand for industrial motors in the region.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant downturn in the global industrial motors market. China has been one of the largest markets for industrial motors before the wake of the pandemic. The country was also vastly affected by the pandemic, which ultimately affected the global industrial motors market.
Competitors in the Market
Siemens AG
Ametek Incorporation
Baldor Electric Incorporation
ARC Systems Incorporation
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Asmo Corporation Limited
Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation
Rockwell Automation Incorporation
Brook Crompton UK Limited
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global industrial motors market segmentation focuses on Product, Efficiency, Voltage, Sales Channel, Power Output, and Region.
By Product Outlook
AC Motor
DC Motor
By Efficiency Outlook
IE1
IE2
IE3
IE4
By Voltage Outlook
Low
Medium
High
By Sales Channel Outlook
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By Power Output Outlook
Integral Horsepower
Fractional Horsepower
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
