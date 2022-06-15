Industrial Motors Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 Business Advancements and Top Vendor Landscape till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Motors Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global industrial motors market size was US$ 59.6 billion in 2021. The global industrial motors market is forecast to grow to US$ 119.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial Motors Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Motors are the necessary component of industrial production. The cost-efficiency of industrial motors is forecast to drive the market forward. In addition, energy-saving motors and intelligent drives are forecast to gain significant traction in the coming years, thereby propelling the overall market growth.

Rising focus on industry 4.0 and industrial automation will propel the industrial motors market forward.

The development of high power to weight ratio electric motors is expected to gain significant prominence during the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for IE4 efficiency and low voltage motors is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry may limit the growth of the industrial motors market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global industrial motors market. It is due to the rapid transformation of the industrial sectors in the region. The adoption of industrial motors is forecast to increase steadily in China due to smart manufacturing initiatives. In addition, automakers have been expanding exponentially in China. As a result, it will benefit the global industrial motors market. For instance, Mercedes-Benz announced to build smart electric cars in collaboration with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in Jan 2020. Thus, such initiatives will propel the regional industrial motors market forward. India is also expected to be one of the largest contributors in the market during the forecast period. It is owing to the growing expansion of prominent industry players in the country. For instance, Henkel Adhesives Technologies built its new EUR 50 million production facility in Kurk Kumbh, in India, in 2020. This initiative aimed to cater to the growing demand for high-performance adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products. Thus, the growing industrialization will upsurge the demand for industrial motors in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant downturn in the global industrial motors market. China has been one of the largest markets for industrial motors before the wake of the pandemic. The country was also vastly affected by the pandemic, which ultimately affected the global industrial motors market.

Competitors in the Market

Siemens AG

Ametek Incorporation

Baldor Electric Incorporation

ARC Systems Incorporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Asmo Corporation Limited

Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation

Rockwell Automation Incorporation

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial motors market segmentation focuses on Product, Efficiency, Voltage, Sales Channel, Power Output, and Region.

By Product Outlook

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Efficiency Outlook

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

By Voltage Outlook

Low

Medium

High

By Sales Channel Outlook

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Power Output Outlook

Integral Horsepower

Fractional Horsepower

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

