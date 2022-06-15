Industrial Lasers Systems Market [WORLDWIDE 2022] Future Business Strategy and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Lasers Systems Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global industrial lasers systems market size was US$ 1,611.3 million in 2021. The global industrial lasers systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 3841.86 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial Lasers Systems Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Industrial Lasers Systems Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for eco-friendly technology will amplify the growth of the global industrial laser systems market. Furthermore, the wide applications of industrial lasers systems in cutting, welding, non-metal processing, and additive manufacturing will fuel the growth of the global industrial lasers systems market.

The growing adoption of industrial lasers systems in automobile and mobile electronics applications will boost the growth of the global industrial lasers system market.

Growing technological advancement will strengthen the potential scope of applications of lasers in various end-user industries. In addition, growing industrialization across the world will benefit the global industrial lasers systems market.

In addition, the use of lasers in chemical etching and ink-based printing and the non-contact properties of lasers will drive the market forward.

The growing popularity of fiber lasers due to their reduced energy consumption will boost the growth of the market. On the contrary, the harmful health effects of the industrial lasers systems may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial lasers systems market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing industrialization in emerging economies like China and India. Furthermore, China is forecast to emerge as the largest industrial lasers systems market. It is due to the rapidly growing automobile and consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for eco-friendly lasers will benefit the market during the study period. The Asia-Pacific industrial lasers systems market is also witnessing the surging demand for fiber lasers for material processing applications. As a result, the industrial lasers systems market will witness significant growth opportunities in this region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic had altered the outlook of the automotive and electronics segments. Both the industries are the primary end-users of the industrial lasers systems, which hampered the growth of the market. Furthermore, halt on industrial activities and significant shift in consumer preference significantly restricted the growth of the market. Manufacturers also observed various challenges, including a lack of laborers and raw materials, which impeded the overall market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial lasers systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Power, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Macro-processing

Micro-processing

By Power Outlook

Less than 1 kW

More than 1.1 kW

By Application Outlook

Cutting

Welding

Non-metal processing

Additive manufacturing

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

