Industrial Gaskets Market [SHARE] 2022 Key Players, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial Gaskets Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global industrial gaskets market size was US$ 9.6 billion in 2021. The global industrial gaskets market is forecast to grow to US$ 16.71 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial gaskets are mechanical sealing devices that are used to fill gaps between the surfaces. Spiral wound gaskets, soft gaskets, ring joint gaskets, corrugated gaskets, and jacketed gaskets are some examples of industrial gaskets. They’re used to keep things from leaking out.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for standardized sealing applications in the oil and gas sectors is the primary factor driving the growth of the global industrial gaskets market. The oil and gas industries have made rapid progress in developing economies in recent years. Thus, they will contribute to the growth of the industrial gaskets market.

The widespread use of industrial gaskets in a variety of applications in end-use industries is a major driver of the industrial gaskets industry. In addition, the growing urban population and rising disposable income are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global industrial gaskets market during the study period.

Growing advancements in the industry are forecast to benefit the market. Klinger Limited inaugurated a new branch in Mossel Bay in 2020. Moreover, Lamons unveiled a DEFENDER HF gasket in July 2020 for highly corrosive applications such as hydrofluoric acid. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered industrial growth. Due to the epidemic, the demand for industrial gaskets declined significantly. In addition, prominent players witnessed significant losses in terms of trade. Activities related to urbanization and industrialization halted during the pandemic, which limited the growth of the global industrial gaskets market.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions. Asia-Pacific holds the highest share in the global industrial gaskets market. Rapid population growth, urbanization, and industrialization are contributing to the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, rising energy demand is driving up demand for industrial gaskets from end-use industries.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial gaskets market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, End-Use, and Region.

Based on Material Type:

Semi-Metallic

Non-Metallic

Metallic

Based on the Product Type:

Soft Gasket

Spiral Wound Gasket

Ringjoint Gasket

Kammprofile Gasket

Jacketed Gasket

Corrugated Gasket

Others

Based on the end-use industry:

Refineries

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Industrial Machinery

Pulp & Paper

Food & Pharmaceutical

Others

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.

Spira Power

Flexitallic

Teadit

Klinger Limited

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Lamons

Spitmaan

Mercer Gasket & Shim

Other Prominent Players

