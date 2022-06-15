Indoor Location Application Platforms Market [NEWS TODAYS] 2022 Key Players, Company Profile and Challenges by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Indoor Location Application Platforms Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global indoor location application platforms market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global indoor location application platforms market is forecast to grow to US$ 34.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The market for indoor location application platforms is forecast to grow due to the growing digitalization of the workplace infrastructure. In addition, the rising number of applications powered by beacons and BLE labels will fuel the growth of the indoor location application platforms market during the study period.

The growing popularity of Point of Sale (PoS) devices, smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications will surge the demand for indoor location application platforms.

The global indoor location application platform market is forecast to gain traction due to the favorable government initiatives towards smart cities and smart homes. In addition, the growing popularity of big data analytics across all industrial verticals will contribute to the growth of the market.

Concerns related to data security and privacy may limit the growth of the market.

The focus of industry players to expand product portfolio and innovative strategies will benefit the market in the coming years. For instance, Design Reactor (The CXApp), a central SaaS app platform, was acquired by Inpixon in May 2021. Through this partnership, the CXApp will allow businesses to offer custom-branded, location-aware employee apps which aim to benefit the employees by improving their workplace experience.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for innovative ways to tackle the situation. Most of the businesses allowed workers to work from home in order to operate efficiently even during the pandemic. Considering the scope, several indoor location solutions providers introduced innovative products in the market. For instance, Ubisense unveiled its new enterprise contact-tracing solution in May 2020, which aims to enhance the productivity of workers and reduce company downtime. Such advancements gained significant traction during the pandemic.

Even after the pandemic, various organizations are adopting these solutions to track employees’ activities. All of these factors are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the indoor location application platforms market, followed by Asia-Pacific. North America is forecast to register the highest growth rate due to the growing penetration of advanced technologies across all industrial verticals. The growth of the Asia-Pacific indoor location application platforms market is attributed to the growing initiatives by the governments of China and India to establish smart city infrastructure. In addition, the growing popularity of IoT in connecting devices will positively influence the indoor location application platforms market. Furthermore, the increasing number of technological advancements in smartphones will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

CARTO

Signify (Philips)

HERE Technologies

Esri (indoo.rs)

Phunware

Everbridge

Cloud4Wi

HPE (Aruba)

Cisco

Accenture

CenTrak

Orange Business Services

Favendo, Gozio Health

Purple

Pole Star

Inpixon

InnerSpace

Thoughwire

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global indoor location application platforms market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region.

By Product Type

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By End-Users

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Component

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Technology

Ultra-Wideband Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

