Lithuania to open office in Taiwan in September

Vice minister predicts more visitors from Lithuania next week

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/15 20:48
Lithuania's Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene speaks at a news conference in Taipei Wednesday. 

Lithuania's Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene speaks at a news conference in Taipei Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania will open its representative office in Taiwan in September, Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene told a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday (June 16).

The four-day visit by Neliupsiene and her 10-member delegation was the first to Taiwan by a Lithuanian government member at the vice-ministerial level, but she said more officials would arrive next week, CNA reported.

While Taiwan launched its representative office in Vilnius on Nov. 18 last year, Lithuania is planning to open its counterpart in Taipei next September. Neliupsiene said the selection process for the envoy had not been completed yet.

According to the vice minister, competition for the posting would be intense, because relations with Taiwan were a hot topic in the Baltic country.

When Lithuania allowed Taiwan to use its name for its Vilnius office, China protested and took retaliatory measures, including boycotts of Lithuanian products. The moves led to statements by Taiwan and Lithuania that they would cooperate in defending democracy against aggressive authoritarian regimes.
