Taiwan police make largest marijuana bust in Taoyuan Airport history

Manufacturing, transporting, selling category two narcotics subject to minimum 10-years to life imprisonment

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/15 20:12
(Aviation Police Bureau photo)

(Aviation Police Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four suspects were arrested after police made the largest marijuana bust in Taoyuan International Airport’s history, estimated to be worth NT$100 million (US$34 million), according to the Aviation Police Bureau (APB).

When an APB Security Inspection Police Brigade officer carried out an X-ray inspection on April 8, he found suspicious images in eight checked bags. The brigade, along with the Taipei Customs, jointly made the massive bust, seizing a total of about 133 kilograms of marijuana that belonged to the four suspects, according to an APB press release.

According to the APB, the four suspects, who include two women and a father and son, all Taiwanese nationals, were trying to bring the drugs in from Canada, CNA reported. With each trip from Canada, each suspect could be paid between NT$100,000 to NT$600,000.

Marijuana is listed as a category two narcotic in Taiwan, and according to Article 4 of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, “Offenders of manufacturing, transporting, or selling category two narcotics are subject to life imprisonment or a minimum ten-year fixed-term imprisonment, and may also be subject to a fine of no more than NT$15 million.”
drug smuggling
Taoyuan Airport
Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act
marijuana bust

