Post-pandemic travel to South Korea popular among Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Applications for tourist visas to South Korea have reached capacity until July 26, according to the Korea Tourism Organization’s (KTO) statistics.

The KTO said in a press release that a woman surnamed Huang (黃) is the first Taiwanese tourist to have obtained a South Korean tourist visa after the country opened its borders to international travelers, CNA reported. The organization said that before the pandemic, Huang traveled to South Korea two or three times every year to relieve stress.

Huang said that she felt very suppressed by the seemingly endless pandemic and once she heard the South Korean government’s announcement on May 19 about accepting applications for tourist visas, she immediately applied.

Huang added that despite the airfare hike, she is looking forward to the trip, during which she plans to meet with her Korean friends, dine and shop with them.

Starting June 8, all international travelers to South Korea will not be required to quarantine regardless of their vaccination status, according to the KTO.

However, COVID-19 testing is still in effect, making it necessary for travelers to submit a negative test result. Travelers must undergo a PCR or rapid antigen test before departing for Korea, and an additional PCR test within three days of arrival.

If travelers do not have a negative test result or lack proper information, they will not be able to board their flight. If travelers get a positive test result upon arrival, they will be required to undergo quarantine.