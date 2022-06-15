Taiwan and Lithuania consider cooperation on chips, lasers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Lithuania are looking to cooperate in the areas of semiconductors and lasers, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said Tuesday (June 14).

A Lithuanian delegation led by Vice Economy and Innovation Minister Jovita Neliupšienė arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (June 12) for a four-day visit. On Tuesday, the delegation visited the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) in Hsinchu, according to CNA.

IRTI will share its know-how with Lithuania to help the Baltic nation develop its semiconductor industry, according to Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺), who traveled to Hsinchu with the delegation. ITRI will help Lithuania in the areas of IC design, packaging, testing, and manufacturing.

Lithuania is a global leader in laser technologies, making up half the world market for picosecond laser spectrometers, according to ITRI President Edwin Liu (劉文雄). Liu expressed ITRI’s interest in using Lithuania’s laser technologies for wider applications, CNA said.

Meanwhile, Neliupšienė noted that the delegation has had discussions with Taiwan about developing the Lithuanian chip sector and training talent for the industry. She also said that with Lithuania’s expertise in laser, photoelectric, biotechnology, and financial technology and Taiwan’s expertise in chips, the two countries can complement each other in developing those sectors.