Criteo Announces Plans for New Technology Operations and Analytics Center to Scale Operations and Grow Talent in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 June 2022 - Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, has announced plans to launch its first regional Technology Operations and Analytics Center in Hyderabad City in Telangana, India. With the goal of strengthening its support for its clients and partners, the development of this center is part of Criteo's strategic plans to expand and scale its operational capabilities across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and beyond. To achieve this, Criteo plans to hire around 150 engineers, data analysts, and solution architects over the next two years.Hyderabad was selected as the headquarters of Criteo's regional technology center given the location's strategic connection to the information technology (IT) industry and its concentration of talent, robust IT infrastructure, and long-term growth potential. This center will support Criteo's operations in India, Southeast Asia, Australia-Pacific, Greater China, South Korea, and Japan. Its digital advertising services (AdOps) function will also support Criteo globally, including EMEA and Americas.By expanding its talent pool to scale operations and accelerate co-innovation of AdOps solutions with regional customers and partners, Criteo progresses on its commitment to power the world's marketers and media owners with trusted and impactful advertising."We are thrilled to announce our plans to launch Criteo's first Technology Operations and Analytics Center in Hyderabad. Over the past few years, Hyderabad has transformed into a global tech hub, with its immense growth potential and vast talent pool. With the development of this center in a strategic location, Criteo remains committed to supporting our regional customers and partners by scaling our operational capabilities and ensuring that they can innovate with leading AdTech solutions created for the fair and open internet," said Kenneth Pao, Executive Managing Director, APAC at Criteo.Apart from the development of this center, Criteo has also been ramping up its investments and product expansion in the APAC region – including the expansion of its Retail Media offerings and efforts to help marketers and media owners activate first-party, privacy-safe data through its Commerce Media Platform strategy."Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, Criteo will continue to prioritize integration, scale, and with our APAC infrastructure investments, product innovation, and partnerships. Ultimately, strengthening our leading position in commerce media," said Pao.

