Taiwan lifts ban on transit passengers, ends quarantine taxi rule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Wednesday (June 15) lifted its ban on transit passengers and the picking up and dropping off of passengers.

On Saturday (June 11), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that starting Wednesday, travelers could again transit through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and that people could pick up and drop off their friends and relatives, while taking quarantine taxis was no longer required.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp President Jerry Dan (但昭璧) went to the airport early on Wednesday morning to inspect the implementation of the new policies, including the transfer of passengers, on-arrival COVID saliva tests, and the picking up and dropping off of passengers, reported CNA. Dan said that between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., a total of 958 passengers arrived in Taiwan from its two terminals.

Dan said that after completing their saliva test, inbound passengers can choose between taking a quarantine taxi or having a friend or relative pick them up and take them to their quarantine site. According to Dan, approximately 20% of inbound passengers were picked up by friends and relatives.

Dan informed the public that there will be pick-up areas for friends and relatives on curbs 11-15 on the arrival floor of Terminal 1 and curbs 31-33 on the arrival floor of Terminal 2. He recommended that people picking up passengers first establish contact ahead of time to avoid delays.

In addition, he suggested motorists make good use of Parking Lot No. 2 and Parking Lot No. 4, which are free for the first 30 minutes.

Dan said transfer passengers will be separated from inbound passengers immediately after getting off the plane and the airline will guide them to the transfer security checkpoint and then take them to the designated waiting area. For those passengers who wish to purchase duty-free products and food and beverages, these items can be purchased through an app from duty-free shops, which will deliver the goods to the designated waiting room or VIP lounges by shop personnel.

During the transfer process, transiting passengers are required to wear masks at all times, wash their hands, and have their temperature taken. Identifying stickers given to them must clearly be displayed at all times during the transit process.