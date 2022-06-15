Taiwan '3+4' quarantine Q&A

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting on Wednesday (June 15), Taiwan's new "3+4" quarantine scheme begins, shortening the mandatory quarantine for inbound passengers from seven days to only three plus four days of self-health monitoring.

Under the new plan, arrivals are no longer required to take a quarantine taxi to the location where they will be undergoing quarantine but are generally expected to remain in the same location for the duration of the "3+4" period. However, only 25,000 passengers will be allowed to enter the country per week.

The following is a list of questions and answers about the new "3+4" formula posted by CNA:

Q: What locations can be used for quarantine?

A: The quarantine location must either be an epidemic prevention hotel or a residence that can meet the one person per household requirement. In principle, the arriving passenger must spend both the three days of quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring in the same location.

Q: Can the quarantine and self-health monitoring periods be spent in different locations?

A: Yes, if the local government where the quarantine location is situated approves of the change. If the self-health monitoring is to be spent at one's own home or the residence of relatives or friends, the residence must be capable of following the one person per household rule.

Q: If quarantine and self-health monitoring are in different locations, which address should be listed?

A: When filling out the quarantine entry system, only the address of the three-day quarantine phase needs to be filled out.

Q: What are the precautions to be taken during the self-health monitoring period?

A: Do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary. During the four days of self-health monitoring, travelers can venture out if they take a rapid antigen test every two days that is negative. A mask must be worn, and social distance maintained at all times when venturing out. Avoid going to crowded places or coming in contact with strangers. Non-urgent medical treatment or examinations should be postponed.

Q: Can arriving passengers go to work and attend classes during the self-health monitoring period?

A: When conducting business agreements, business people can work, meet with clients, give speeches, and hold meetings, while masks should be worn at all times. In restaurants, business agreements can be conducted if each person has their own individual space or when dining with a specific person. Given that migrant workers, fishery workers, and students often live in crowded conditions, the risk of cluster infections is high, and therefore, they are not permitted to go to work or attend school during the self-health monitoring period.

Q: Can arriving passengers take public transportation during the self-health monitoring period?

A: They can take the MRT, high-speed rail, and other public transportation, but they are advised against taking flights to Taiwan's outer islands during this period. Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained the main reason is that the medical resources on the outlying islands are scarce and arriving overseas passengers may still be in the incubation period. Chuang said that whether outer islands will open up to overseas arrivals in the near future will depend on discussions between the CECC and local governments.

Q: Can family members or roommates who enter the country on the same day stay together during the "3+4" period?

A: Yes, if they choose to stay in an epidemic prevention hotel, they can stay in one room in accordance with the hotel's regulations. However, if the single room is small, it is recommended that no more than two adults stay in the room together. Minimize unnecessary contact between those staying in quarantine and maintain an appropriate distance when engaged in daily activities. For example, wear a mask when chatting and eat meals separately.

Chuang said that during the self-health monitoring period, hotel guests can come and go from their rooms, as long as they test negative on a rapid antigen test every two days. He recommends that hotel operators strengthen epidemic prevention measures such as having people who arrived from overseas on the same day stay on the same floor and thereby prevent people in quarantine and self-health monitoring from staying on the same floor at the same time. He also reiterated the CECC's hope that those who are undergoing self-health monitoring avoid going out as much as possible.