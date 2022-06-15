Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

California man pleads not guilty to kidnap, torture of woman

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 06:32
California man pleads not guilty to kidnap, torture of woman

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of torturing, raping and disfiguring a woman who was held captive in his Southern California home for six months pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Peter McGuire, 59, of Chino Hills entered pleas Monday to charges including kidnapping, mayhem and sodomy by use of force, the San Bernardino County district attorney's office said in a statement.

Five of the counts include special allegations that the crimes involved infliction of great bodily injury and administering a controlled substance during a sex crime, prosecutors said.

The victim had reportedly moved into McGuire’s home before the kidnapping but when she decided to move out, he refused to let her leave, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Los Angeles Times.

The 22-year-old woman was spotted at a park near the Chino Hills home last Thursday and told deputies that she had managed to escape just minutes earlier, the DA's office and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in statements.

The woman told investigators she had been tortured, physically assaulted and raped, sheriff’s officials said.

“The victim had visible injuries consistent with the allegations made,” a Sheriff's Department statement said.

A search warrant was served at the home and evidence was recovered, but the suspect had fled.

He was located Saturday morning at a home in Placentia, in neighboring Orange County, and surrendered after an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers, according to officials.

Updated : 2022-06-15 09:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings