Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Cowboys coach Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 06:36
Former Cowboys coach Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC's “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season.

The network made the announcement on Tuesday.

Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC's studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site.

Garrett has been an analyst during NBC's coverage of the USFL this spring.

Garrett coached the Cowboys for 10 years (2010-19) and compiled an 87-70 record, including three NFC East titles. He was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants last season.

He also had a 14-year playing career in the league, and won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-06-15 09:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings