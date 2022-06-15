Alexa
Newmont, Booking Holdings fall; FedEx, Oracle rise

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 04:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

FedEx Corp., up $28.97 to $229.95.

The package delivery service raised its dividend and made several changes to its board of directors.

Oracle Corp., up $6.67 to $70.72.

The software company's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Continental Resources Inc., up $9.72 to $74.22.

The independent oil and gas company received a buyout offer that would take the company private.

Twitter Inc., up 19 cents to $37.22.

Elon Musk will address the social media platform's employees on Thursday for the first time since he offered to buy the company for $44 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.26 to $62.09.

The energy company gained ground as oil prices remained volatile..

Newmont Corp., down $1.56 to $63.09.

The gold miner fell as prices for the precious metal slipped.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $6.03 to $106.35.

The freight transportation company's global shipping unit is reportedly attracting buyout interest.

Booking Holdings Inc., down $27.81 to $1,951.51.

Travel-related companies fell as rising inflation continues to threaten the industry.

Updated : 2022-06-15 06:26 GMT+08:00

