Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/15 03:11
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2 to $118.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.10 to $121.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 5 cents to $3.99 a gallon. July heating oil rose 11 cents to $4.39 a gallon. July natural gas fell $1.42 to $7.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $18.30 to $1,813.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 31 cents to $20.95 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.16 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.30 Japanese yen from 134.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0411 from $1.0425.

Updated : 2022-06-15 06:25 GMT+08:00

