Champions Tour Schedule

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 03:01
Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen)

March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled)

April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)

April 22-24 _ ClubCorp Classic (Scott Parel)

April 29-May 1 _ Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

May 6-8 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)

May 12-15 _ Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 26-29 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Steven Alker)

June 3-5 _ Principal Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

June 10-12 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Thongchai Jaidee)

June 23-26 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship, Bethlehem, Pa.

July 7-10 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Akron, Ohio

July 21-24 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Aug. 5-7 _ Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 12-14 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 19-21 _ DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 26-28 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 9-11 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 16-18 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 23-25 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 7-9 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 14-16 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 21-23 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 4-6 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 10-13 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

Updated : 2022-06-15 06:24 GMT+08:00

