Officials: Man dies in custody after shots fired into home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man taken into police custody in North Carolina after officers investigated reports of shots fired into a home has died, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found shell casings outside a home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Monday and information from area residents led police to a 32-year-old man behind another home, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Police said Jovontay Avery Williams was behaving in an “erratic manner” and had tried to enter another home before being taken into custody. Although no cause of death or possible injuries where released, Williams was taken in life-threatening condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Authorities said a handgun was recovered near a home, which had been shot into, along with cartridge casings or casings from a gun, Lt. Bryan Crum said. He added that suspected narcotics were found near Williams.

Because Williams was in custody, the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate his death, and an Internal Affairs investigation will review the actions of the officers during the incident, Crum said.

A criminal investigation for the reported gunshots is underway, the department said.