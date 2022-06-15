Alexa
Rams re-sign NFC championship game star Travin Howard

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 02:38
FILE - Los Angeles Rams' Travin Howard (32) intercepts a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' JaMycal Hasty during the second half of the NFC Champio...

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Travin Howard six days after waiving him.

Howard agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday.

The Rams waived Howard last Wednesday a few hours before announcing their contract extension for Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp. The moves were related for salary cap reasons, but Los Angeles managed to hang on to Howard anyway for a fifth season with the team.

Howard has contributed mostly on special teams during his tenure with the club, but he memorably made the game-clinching interception with 1:09 to play in the Rams' 20-17 victory over San Francisco in the NFC championship game in late January. Howard played only on special teams in the Rams' Super Bowl victory.

Howard started two regular-season games and two playoff games at linebacker last season while Ernest Jones was injured. Howard is likely to be a backup at inside linebacker again this season behind newcomer Bobby Wagner and Jones.

Updated : 2022-06-15 06:23 GMT+08:00

