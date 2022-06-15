Alexa
Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/15 02:09
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Procreate Pocket Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Bucket Crusher, Voodoo

2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Idle Egg Factory 3D, Solid Games

6. Fill The Fridge!, Rollic Games

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Coffee Stack, Rollic Games

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Updated : 2022-06-15 06:22 GMT+08:00

