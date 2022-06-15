Alexa
Sakkari advances in Berlin, Petkovic delights home fans

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 01:00
BERLIN (AP) — The second-seeded Maria Sakkari eased into the second round of the Berlin Open on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean, while Andrea Petkovic delighted the home fans by upsetting Garbiñe Muguruza.

Petkovic defeated the fifth-seeded Muguruza 7-6 (8), 6-4 for her first win over a top 10 player since beating Petra Kvitova at the U.S. Open in 2019.

The German will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for a place in the quarterfinals.

Sakkari, who avenged her loss to Jeanjean in their only previous meeting in 2013, will play Australian qualifier Daria Saville next.

Belinda Bencic defeated German wild card Jule Niemeier 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 for another second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya. Bencic beat the Russian player in the same round in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week.

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:48 GMT+08:00

