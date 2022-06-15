Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia bans UK journalists, defense officials from entering

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 01:07
Russia bans UK journalists, defense officials from entering

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has banned dozens of British media and defense figures from entering the country, the Russian foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

In an online statement on its website, the ministry described the ban on 29 journalists and commentators as a response to what it alleged was the British media’s skewed portrayal of Moscow and its actions in Ukraine.

“The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and the Donbas,” it said, referencing Ukraine’s industrial east, parts of which have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The ministry claimed “with their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society.”

Senior editors and correspondents for prominent print and broadcast outlets, such as the BBC and the Times and Guardian newspapers, were featured on the list.

Also included were 20 figures linked to the UK’s defense establishment and industry, such as the head of the British navy, a junior defense minister and senior executives at the defense and aerospace firms Thales UK and BAE Systems.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fighting in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings