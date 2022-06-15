Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NCAA athletes still excel in classroom despite pandemic

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 01:21
NCAA athletes still excel in classroom despite pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA said Tuesday that college athletes are continuing to excel in the classroom even when some couldn't attend in person.

The NCAA announced the four-year overall Academic Progress Rate hit 984, a one-point increase over the most recent publicly available figures from May 2020.

College sports' largest governing body opted not to release last year's statistics because of the impact from the pandemic and for the second consecutive year decided not to punish any teams for failing to hit the 930 cutline.

Every team at every school produces a score. Scholarship players accumulate one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point each semester for remaining enrolled on campus or graduating. Teams that don't offer scholarships are calculated based on players who were recruited.

Any team that consistently falls below the 930 mark can face penalties, which can range from fewer practice hours to postseason bans. While critics contend the measurement is not an accurate way to determine academic performance, scores have improved steadily throughout the APR's 18-year history.

This year, men's basketball made a 2-point jump to 968. Baseball players (977), football players (964) and women's basketball players (983) all remained even with the numbers posted in the 2020 report.

“The APR data continues to demonstrate the high level of academic achievement of our student-athletes and teams, and their resiliency to excel through a global pandemic and instability in the intercollegiate landscape,” said Dianne Harrison, the Division I Committee on Academics chairwoman. “The public release of this APR data while penalties are suspended is a reasonable interim step.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings