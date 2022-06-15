Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tsitsipas beats Bonzi for clash with Kyrgios at Halle Open

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 00:31
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, ...
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, ...
Marcos Giron from United States returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, German...
Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada returns the ball to Marcos Giron from United States during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, German...
Marcos Giron from United States celebrates during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada during the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germa...
Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada serves the ball to Marcos Giron from United States during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany...

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, ...

Marcos Giron from United States returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, German...

Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada returns the ball to Marcos Giron from United States during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, German...

Marcos Giron from United States celebrates during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada during the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germa...

Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada serves the ball to Marcos Giron from United States during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany...

HALLE, Germany (AP) — The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Halle Open on Tuesday, when there were also wins for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios.

Tsitsipas, who reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart last week, had to fight hard to beat the 52nd-ranked Bonzi in 1 hour, 55 minutes to take his tour-leading tally to 36 wins in 2022.

Tsitsipas is bidding for his second title of the year and his first on grass. The Greek player next faces Kyrgios, the Australian wild card who defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5.

The fourth-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated Marcos Giron 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 for a second-round clash with the sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Danish teenager Holger Rune on Monday.

Sebastian Korda defeated Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-3 but fellow American Maxime Cressy lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to the fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Also, Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor battled to a 7-6 (10), 6-3 win over Alex Molcan.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings