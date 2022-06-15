Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tropical Storm Blas forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

By Associated Press
2022/06/15 00:38
Tropical Storm Blas forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season formed off southern Mexico on Tuesday, though forecasters said it's unlikely to threaten land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Blas could reach hurricane force late Wednesday before losing force while moving into the open ocean.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Tuesday morning and it was centered about 380 miles (615 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. Blas was moving north at 2 mph (4 kph).

The hurricane center said the storm is likely to kick up dangerous surf conditions along the coast.

The season's first storm, Hurricane Agatha, ran ashore near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca state on May 30 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Authorities said it killed at least nine people, with five others missing suspected to be dead.

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings