Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

By Associated Press
2022/06/14 22:49
Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured, police said.

Alexis Lewis, 36, was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, Chattanooga Police said in a statement.

Another man, Garrian King, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He was seen on security video with a gun, according to an affidavit.

The shooting happened near a nightclub early June 5 and police have said there were likely multiple shooters.

Fourteen of the 17 victims were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has said. Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile.

It was not immediately clear whether Lewis has an attorney.

The shooting came one week after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings