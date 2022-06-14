Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

North Macedonia: Police seize some 16,000 cannabis plants

By Associated Press
2022/06/14 22:48
North Macedonia: Police seize some 16,000 cannabis plants

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia uprooted thousands of cannabis plants illegally cultivated near a village, authorities said Tuesday, adding the marijuana that could have been harvested from them had a street value of about 5 million euros ($5.2 million).

A police statement said it was one of the largest seizures of its kind in North Macedonia since the country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Three men were arrested in connection with the raid. Identified only as N.S., 56, A.N., 37, and M.S., 36, if tried and convicted they face minimum five-year prison sentences.

The arrests followed raids Monday in the village of Karbinci, about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital, Skopje. Police uprooted some 16,000 plants.

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings