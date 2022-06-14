Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/14 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 9 4 .692 ½
Washington 9 6 .600
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 9 .357 5
Indiana 4 12 .250 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846
Seattle 8 5 .615 3
Dallas 6 7 .462 5
Phoenix 5 8 .385 6
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6
Minnesota 3 11 .214

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-15 02:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings
Taiwan slides down world's internet speed rankings