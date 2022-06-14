All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|44
|16
|.733
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|26-7
|18-9
|Toronto
|36
|24
|.600
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|19-10
|17-14
|Tampa Bay
|35
|25
|.583
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|21-13
|14-12
|Boston
|32
|29
|.525
|12½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|13-14
|19-15
|Baltimore
|26
|36
|.419
|19
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-15
|11-21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|27
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-14
|16-13
|Cleveland
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|16-10
|13-17
|Chicago
|28
|31
|.475
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|13-17
|15-14
|Detroit
|24
|36
|.400
|10½
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|16-18
|8-18
|Kansas City
|20
|40
|.333
|14½
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-21
|8-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|37
|24
|.607
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|16-10
|21-14
|Texas
|29
|31
|.483
|7½
|2½
|5-5
|W-3
|14-16
|15-15
|Los Angeles
|29
|33
|.468
|8½
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|17-18
|12-15
|Seattle
|27
|34
|.443
|10
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|13-13
|14-21
|Oakland
|21
|41
|.339
|16½
|11½
|1-9
|L-1
|7-23
|14-18
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|22
|.645
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-8
|21-14
|Atlanta
|35
|27
|.565
|5
|_
|10-0
|W-12
|20-14
|15-13
|Philadelphia
|31
|30
|.508
|8½
|3½
|9-1
|W-1
|18-16
|13-14
|Miami
|27
|32
|.458
|11½
|6½
|6-4
|L-2
|15-14
|12-18
|Washington
|23
|40
|.365
|17½
|12½
|5-5
|L-2
|11-20
|12-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-12
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|1
|2-8
|W-1
|15-12
|19-16
|Pittsburgh
|24
|35
|.407
|9½
|9½
|2-8
|L-7
|13-17
|11-18
|Chicago
|23
|37
|.383
|11
|11
|2-8
|L-7
|11-21
|12-16
|Cincinnati
|22
|39
|.361
|12½
|12½
|4-6
|W-2
|12-17
|10-22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|17-10
|20-13
|San Diego
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-13
|21-11
|San Francisco
|34
|26
|.567
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|18-13
|16-13
|Arizona
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-17
|15-17
|Colorado
|27
|34
|.443
|10½
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|16-16
|11-18
___
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Texas 5, Houston 3
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Washington 5
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.