Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/14 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 44 16 .733 _ _ 9-1 W-4 26-7 18-9
Toronto 36 24 .600 8 _ 6-4 W-2 19-10 17-14
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9 _ 6-4 W-1 21-13 14-12
Boston 32 29 .525 12½ _ 8-2 W-1 13-14 19-15
Baltimore 26 36 .419 19 4-6 L-1 15-15 11-21
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 36 27 .571 _ _ 6-4 W-1 20-14 16-13
Cleveland 29 27 .518 ½ 7-3 W-1 16-10 13-17
Chicago 28 31 .475 6 3 5-5 W-1 13-17 15-14
Detroit 24 36 .400 10½ 4-6 L-2 16-18 8-18
Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½ 11½ 4-6 L-3 12-21 8-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 37 24 .607 _ _ 4-6 L-1 16-10 21-14
Texas 29 31 .483 5-5 W-3 14-16 15-15
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 2-8 L-1 17-18 12-15
Seattle 27 34 .443 10 5 5-5 L-2 13-13 14-21
Oakland 21 41 .339 16½ 11½ 1-9 L-1 7-23 14-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 22 .645 _ _ 5-5 W-1 19-8 21-14
Atlanta 35 27 .565 5 _ 10-0 W-12 20-14 15-13
Philadelphia 31 30 .508 9-1 W-1 18-16 13-14
Miami 27 32 .458 11½ 6-4 L-2 15-14 12-18
Washington 23 40 .365 17½ 12½ 5-5 L-2 11-20 12-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 35 27 .565 _ _ 5-5 W-1 19-12 16-15
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1 1 2-8 W-1 15-12 19-16
Pittsburgh 24 35 .407 2-8 L-7 13-17 11-18
Chicago 23 37 .383 11 11 2-8 L-7 11-21 12-16
Cincinnati 22 39 .361 12½ 12½ 4-6 W-2 12-17 10-22
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _ _ 4-6 L-3 17-10 20-13
San Diego 38 24 .613 _ _ 7-3 W-1 17-13 21-11
San Francisco 34 26 .567 3 _ 7-3 W-4 18-13 16-13
Arizona 29 34 .460 3-7 L-1 14-17 15-17
Colorado 27 34 .443 10½ 4-6 W-2 16-16 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Washington 5

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

